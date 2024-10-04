Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Stellenbosch FC in MTN8 final - Ndah and Saleng set to start?

The Buccaneers are preparing to take on Stellies in the final and it wont be a walk in the park for the reigning champions.

Orlando Pirates are aiming to make history by winning the MTN8 for the third consecutive time as they face Stellenbosch in the final.

Under coach José Riveiro, the Buccaneers have claimed four trophies so far, including two MTN8 titles. However, key players like Olisa Ndah and Monnapule Saleng are doubtful for the final, with their fitness being assessed right up until the match, as confirmed by assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Here, GOAL, predicts how Bucs are likely to start against Stellies.