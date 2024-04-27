Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Royal AM - Siyabonga Mpontshane to start for the Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers are traveling to KwaZulu-Natal to face the Thwihli Thwahla as they push for the top-two position in the PSL campaign.

Orlando Pirates' bid for the PSL second spot continues as they visit Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having won their last three matches in all competitions, the Buccaneers will be hoping to leapfrog Stellenbosch on the log.

The Spanish coach could make a few changes as some of his key players are suspended for this contest due to receiving their fourth yellow card of the seas against AmaZulu.

GOAL predicts how the Sea Robbers' mentor Jose Riveiro could line up his men.