South Africa's premier knockout competition has reached the final hurdle and two traditional giants clash.

Orlando Pirates will look to defend the Nedbank Cup when they collide with Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

It is a big game for both teams who are likely to field their full-strength teams.

GOAL predicts how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will likely pick his men who will start as they bid to end the season with a cup double after also winning the MTN8.