Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Disciples FC in the Caf Champions League - Evidence Makgopa to start ahead of Tshegofatso Mabasa?

Orlando Pirates are set for a crucial second-leg clash of the first preliminary round against Disciples FC in the Caf Champions League on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.
The Buccaneers were held to a frustrating goalless draw by the Madagasy club in the first leg last week in a neutral venue in Mauritius.
Now, coach Jose Riveiro and his troops will be hoping to make use of a home-ground advantage to win the game and progress to the next stage of the competition.
Here, GOAL predicts how the Spanish tactician could line up his side for this mouth-watering contest.
