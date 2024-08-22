Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Disciples FC in the Caf Champions League - Evidence Makgopa to start ahead of Tshegofatso Mabasa?

The Bucs need to overcome the stubborn Malagasy side. GOAL picked Bucs players who are likely to start on Friday.

Orlando Pirates are set for a crucial second-leg clash of the first preliminary round against Disciples FC in the Caf Champions League on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers were held to a frustrating goalless draw by the Madagasy club in the first leg last week in a neutral venue in Mauritius.

Now, coach Jose Riveiro and his troops will be hoping to make use of a home-ground advantage to win the game and progress to the next stage of the competition.

Here, GOAL predicts how the Spanish tactician could line up his side for this mouth-watering contest.

