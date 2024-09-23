Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI vs Marumo Gallants - Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau returning to Mngqithi's starting lineup?

The Brazilians mentor has decisions to make again about who could start against Gallants as he has almost everyone available for the clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to maintain their winning streak when they face Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

Manqoba Mngqithi has been sidelining Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau despite the two stars being fit to play.

All focus will be directed to Masandawana when they announce their squad to take on Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to see if the two Bafana Bafana players will be back into the starting lineup.

GOAL goes through Downs pool to predict who might start against the struggling Gallants.