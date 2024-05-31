Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to play Orlando Pirates - Who replaces controversial Lorch in Nedbank Cup final?

The Brazilians are set to end the season on a high when they face the Sea Robbers in the season's finale.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup final that will be played at Mbombela Stadium.

Thembinkosi Lorch is set to miss this crunch match after sustaining an injury, but fans believe he has been disciplined after controversial footage of him partying surfaced.

Have a look at how Rhulani Mokwena, as predicted by GOAL, might line up against the Sea Robbers in his bid to win a treble after the African Football League and Premier Soccer League success.