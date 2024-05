The Brazilians travel to Cape Town to face the Maroons who are bidding to finish the season as PSL runners-up.

The Brazilians continue with their push to finish the season unbeaten when they visit Stellenbosch for a Premier Soccer League clash on Saturday.

Key players like captain Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana are injured.

But coach Rhulani Mokwena still has a large pool of quality players to choose from and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.