Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns’ XI to face Stellenbosch in MTN8 semi-final clash - Jody February to start in goal ahead of Reyaad Pieterse?

The Brazilians will host the Cape Winelands team at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns have only played one match so far - a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final.

The Brazilians won't be expecting an easy challenge ahead, as Stellenbosch have been in fine form, winning three matches recently. They started with a 3-1 MTN8 quarter-final triumph over TS Galaxy and followed that up with an 8-0 aggregate victory over Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

With a tough clash looming, GOAL anticipates how Mngqithi might set up his side in their usual 3-4-3 formation.

