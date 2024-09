The Brazilians are teetering on the brink of elimination from the top-eight competition and are pressed to turn things around.

Mamelodi Sundowns visit Stellenbosch for Sunday's MTN8 semi-final, second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Brazilians are trailing 1-0 from the home leg and are keen on overturning that deficit.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi could line up his men on Sunday.

