Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orlando Pirates - Will Thembinkosi Lorch make his Masandawana debut?

With Afcon now over, the Brazilians are back to resume their PSL title match and they host the Buccaneers

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena announced that a number of players are fitness concerns ahead of Saturday's match.

Players who were at Afcon like goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala will have to pass late fitness tests while Thapelo Maseko is ruled out.

New signings could also make their debut and GOAL predicts how Mokwena could line up his men for this crucial match in Tshwane.