Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Mbabane Swallows in Caf Champions League - Iqraam Rayners to make his debut?

Masandawana begin yet another bid to win the elite Caf-Inter-club competition when they meet Umkhonto KaShaka in Atteridgeville.

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for their first leg match of the second preliminary round against Mbabane Swallows in the Caf Champions League.

This time, after being knocked out of the competition in the semi-final last season under Rhulani Mokwena, they will be led by Manqoba Mngqithi, who has been with the club for over a decade now.

GOAL looks at the 53-year-old mentor's squad and predicts who might start the match in Pretoria on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!