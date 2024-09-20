Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns’ XI to face Mbabane Swallows in Caf Champions League action - Khuliso Mudau & Teboho Mokoena to return?

The Brazilians aim to finish the job as they host Mbabane Swallows in the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round on Saturday.

Sundowns are riding a wave of confidence following consecutive victories in the Champions League and a midweek Premier Soccer League match.

They dominated Swallows 4-0 in the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium, benefiting from strong home support in what was technically an away game. This weekend, they will be back on familiar ground at Loftus Versfeld.

GOAL predicts how coach Manqoba Mngqithi might set up his team for the clash.

