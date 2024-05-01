Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Kaizer Chiefs - Teboho Mokoena & Lucas Ribeiro set to start?

The Brazilians are just one win away from securing a record-extending seventh straight Premier Soccer League title.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be keen to secure the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League title with six games to go when they visit Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The Tshwane giants need just three points to be confirmed as PSL champions for a seventh consecutive season.

Having been resting some key players in domestic assignments recently, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is likely to summon a full-strength team for duty on Thursday.

GOAL predicts how Mokwena could line up his men against Amakhosi.