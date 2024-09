The Brazilians make the trip to Soweto for their first Premier Soccer League match on the road this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL campaign gets a real test when they visit Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are still unbeaten in the league this season and that makes Saturday's clash a potentially story affair.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns coach Mnaqoba Mngqithi could select his starting team.

