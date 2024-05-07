Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Golden Arrows - Rhulani Mokwena set to hand Siyabonga Mabena starting berth?

Finishing the league campaign without losing a match remains a priority for Downs. How are they likely to lineup against Abafana Bes'thende?

Mamelodi Sundowns will visit their former coach Steve Komphela's Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening for the Premier Soccer League clash.

Rhulani Mokwena and his charges have an ambition of breaking the 71-point record set by then-coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 PSL campaign.

The Tshwane giants can still reach 82 points if they win all the remaining six matches having already won this season's league title.

With no player suspended for Masandawana, GOAL predicts how the Soweto-born mentor could select his starting lineup against Abafana Bes'thende.