GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs might line-up against Moroka Swallows in the Premier Soccer League meeting on Saturday.

Chiefs are under pressure to bounce back from their shocking Nedbank Cup loss against minnows Milford FC in the Round of 32.

It is almost certain that the Glamour Boys will end the 2023/24 season without a trophy but they can still push for a place in the Caf Champions League.

Here, GOAL predicts how coach Cavin Johnson could line up his team against the Dube Birds who have been having internal problems.