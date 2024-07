The Amakhosi faithful will get a chance to see their beloved team in action when they take on Young Africans on Sunday, July 28th in Bloemfontein.

Chiefs touched down in South Africa after their training camp in Turkey and are now gearing up for the inaugural Toyota Cup, where they'll host the Tanzanian giants.

Coach Nabi will have another chance to put his players to the test following their camp friendlies.

GOAL takes a shot at predicting who Nabi might field against Yanga.