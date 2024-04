The Soweto giants will travel to Polokwane to host Matsatsantsa as they look to return to winning ways. GOAL predicts Johnson's starting line-up.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to improve on their disappointing 13th position on the PSL log when they take on SuperSport United on Saturday in Polokwane.

As they are pushing to avoid finishing outside the top eight, Amakhosi also remain hopeful of securing a top three finish in the competition.

GOAL predicts how Cavin Johnson could select his starting lineup against Gavin Hunt's side.