The Glamour Boys will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face the Natal Rich Boys as they seek to give themselves a chance at position two on the PSL table.

Kaizer Chiefs' bid to finish second in the league continues with a tricky fixture against struggling Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are also pushing to avoid finishing outside the top eight after going for four successive games without a win.

GOAL predicts how Cavin Johnson could select his starting lineup against the KZN side on Sunday.