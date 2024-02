Kaizer Chiefs host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday, February 25th.

The Glamour Boys are determined to claim the sole available cup trophy for them this season.

As the most successful team in the Nedbank Cup competition with 13 titles, Amakhosi are keen on adding another to their collection after their last victory in the 2012-13 season.

With a crucial match approaching, GOAL anticipates how interim coach Cavin Johnson might arrange his lineup against their upcoming opponents.