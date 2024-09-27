Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns - Mthethwa to start ahead of Maart?

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to face a major task at home as they will be squaring up defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs will take on a free-scoring Mamelodi Sundowns side in their first home game of the 2024-25 PSL season.

The streets are buzzing, the game is trending on social media and both teams go to this game without a defeat.

Amakhosi go into this game with their tails wagging high as they have assembled a squad that could topple Bafana Ba Style and end their dominance over them.

One player who will be looking to have a great day at the office is Gaston Sirino who just crossed the Jukskei River to join Chiefs and has hit the ground running.

Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has hinted that Sibongiseni Mthethwa could start against the PSL champions.

Here, GOAL, predicts how Nabi could mix up his troops to face The Brazilians.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!