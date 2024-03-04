Predicting Kaizer Chiefs’ XI to face Golden Arrows - Johnson forced to drop Maart, Mmodi and Castillo?

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in a challenging situation leading up to their Premier Soccer League encounter against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Amakhosi suffered a setback when defender Edmilson Dove received a straight red card on Saturday, March 2nd, in their 0-0 draw against Moroka Swallows, meaning he will not be available for selection against Arrows.

Furthermore, Edson Castillo, Yusuf Maart and Pule Mmodi are one yellow card away from suspension and if any of these players pick up another caution, they will miss the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

As interim coach Cavin Johnson navigates this challenge, GOAL examines his potential lineup against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.