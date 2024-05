The Soweto giants are in the Mother City to tackle the already-relegated Urban Warriors on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs make one last push to secure a Premier Soccer League top-eight spot when they face Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium.

Unavailable for Saturday's clash are Keagan Dolly, George Matlou, Reeve Frosler, Dillan Solomons and Teboho Potsane who are all injured.

Defender Edmilson Dove is suspended while goalkeeper Brandon Petersen returns from suspension.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Cavin Johnson could line up his men on Saturday.