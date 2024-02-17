Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has a choice to make in as far as his goalkeeping department is concerned ahead of the Royal AM clash.

Johnson has to decide on whether he should retain Bvuma in the starting lineup or restore Petersen in goals, among other positions that Johnson has to make decisions on.

Veteran goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, who starred in the Carling Knockout All Stars team that faced Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch, is still serving suspension at the club.

Amakhosi have been stable under Johnson, having won three of their last four games and they ended the year with a draw against Sekhukhune. Here, GOAL predicts how the former Al Ahly assistant coach could line up against Thwihli Thwahla.