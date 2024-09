Hugo Broos has quality and experienced players at his disposal. GOAL looks at who could start for Bafana against the Cranes on Friday.

Bafana Bafana will start their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a clash against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

This will be an important encounter for Hugo Broos and his charges as they aim to win their maiden match in Group K.

Here, GOAL predicts how the Belgian coach could line up his men in Soweto.

