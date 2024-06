Hugo Broos and his men are in Uyo to face the Super Eagles as they bid to take control of Group C in the World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana resume their campaign to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a showdown against Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

It is a crucial encounter for both teams who are fighting to take up Group C top spot.

GOAL predicts how Bafana coach Hugo Broos could line up his men on Friday as they seek to upset the Super Eagles in their own backyard.