South Africa are in Gqeberha where they will host the Red Devils as they seek early qualification for Morocco 2025.

Bafana Bafana will resume their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification bid by clashing with Congo-Brazzaville at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

Hugo Broos' men are currently second in Group K and they have an opportunity to go top of the pool. They also have a chance to qualify for Afcon should they beat Congo on Friday as well as in the return fixture next Tuesday.

GOAL predicts how coach Hugo Broos could select his starting line-up on Friday.

