Power Ranking South African players abroad: Fagrie Lakay wins first trophy in Egypt, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane & Shandre Campbell shine

South Africa's overseas-based players enjoyed a successful weekend, making an impact in their respective leagues with standout performances.

Fagrie Lakay proudly claimed an Egyptian Cup winner's medal with Pyramids, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane delivered a standout performance for Minnesota United, netting a brace in Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, rising star Shandre Campbell made a memorable debut in Belgium, scoring a screamer.

Here, GOAL evaluates and ranks South African players based on their performances for their clubs, highlighting those who delivered standout displays.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!