GOAL gives you the details to follow the Dube Birds' visit to Vanderbijlpark to face Platinum City Rovers on Saturday.

Moroka Swallows are bidding to win the Nedbank Cup for the first time since 2009 and clinch it for the sixth time overall.

They visit National First Division strugglers Platinum City Rovers who are at the bottom of the table in their league.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match between Platinum City Rovers and Swallows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.