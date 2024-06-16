Pitso Mosimane prescribes what Kaizer Chiefs need to challenge Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns - 'You can't win games without good players, Pep Guardiola has Erling Haaland'
The Soweto giants are on a nine-year trophy drought and the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach makes a suggestion on how to turn things around.
- Chiefs have been struggling for trophies in recent years
- But Mosimane has a suggestion for them
- He tells Amakhosi to sign quality players