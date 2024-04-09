'Pitso Mosimane can save Chelsea, maybe Kaizer Chiefs should be in relegation zone too so they will call him' - Fans

Amakhosi supporters are still asking the club's hierarchy to rope in the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor to come turn things around.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are still hoping that former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane can bring back the glory days at their club.

This comes after Mosimane's Abha Club recently won 2-1 over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Sunday, April 7 and in the process got themselves off the relegation zone.

Abha bounced back to winning ways after an embarrassing 8-0 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

GOAL readers believe Mosimane can turn Chiefs' fortunes around.