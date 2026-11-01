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Emanuele Tramacere
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Pioli: “Moreira like Leao? He and Rabiot have real power in their legs. With their first-choice XI, Milan are a really strong team. At Fiorentina I set the bar too high, I miss coaching”

AC Milan
S. Pioli
Italy
Fiorentina
Inter
Juventus
SSC Napoli

Former manager of Milan, Fiorenitna and other clubs, Stefano Pioli appeared on Sky Sport's Sky Calcio Club to discuss his past experiences, his desire to return to management and the current league season.

Reflecting on his memories of winning the Serie A title with Milan and those of Amorim, Pioli also discussed the latest developments involving Fabregas, Juventus' victory over Napoli and why his recent spell at Fiorentina failed. He revealed: "I came close to becoming Italy's head coach, not very long ago."

  • Juventus’ victory over Napoli

    "Juventus have plenty of wide players, but Yildiz and Conceicao are out, and I think a Kolo Muani-Woltemade partnership makes sense. I think Luciano read the match well, his substitutions vindicated him and were rewarded.

    From what I can see, Kolo Muani is a player who puts in a lot of effort and works hard, but perhaps he is lacking that decisive piece of play. I don't like training camps. In difficult times, staying inside like that all day means you keep thinking about it. In my view, you need to do quality work, and when things aren't going well, a training camp cannot be the only solution.

    I don't think Juventus won today because they went into a training camp. The second half was evenly matched, then a great goal from Alajbegovic changed the match."

  • The flop in Florence

    "Right now, I miss coaching. After my experience in Florence... I really wanted to do well there, but it went badly, and I needed to take a break. I had some approaches from abroad, but I didn't consider them.

    I think I made a mistake by setting the bar too high in such a warm and passionate environment. I put the team under pressure when there was no need.

    Some results could have been different given the performances we put in, but the pressure we were under did not allow us to express ourselves.

    Certainly, there has been a high-quality recruitment drive this time, with strong players and players with potential brought in. Patience is needed, but that patience is not always there in Italy, especially in Florence".

  • Fabregas and Gasperini

    "Como have placed the manager, Cesc, at the centre of everything. I have seen some interesting things. He has chosen players who fit his approach: they all know how to position themselves on the pitch, find space and move.

    It is their first year playing in cup competitions, and they are getting a great deal of satisfaction from it. They are continuing on their path with great quality and conviction. It is a wonderful environment.

    Every manager has their own way of playing. Gasperini and Fabregas are different, but both play spectacular, attacking football. They have different mindsets and different ways of approaching a match. There are many ways to achieve a positive result."

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  • The Serie A title with AC Milan

    "I think a manager's skill lies in adapting to the players' characteristics. In that team, I had players who would struggle if I made them defend deep.

    It always depends on the intensity and energy with which you press forward. You can sit deep or play high up the pitch, but if you want to play high, you have to do it with real intensity. In the year we won the Serie A title, Rafa was devastating. When you win, something special develops within the same working group. After the title, Paolo (Maldini, ed.), Ricky (Massara, ed.) and I weren't good enough, but neither was he. Rafa can't track a full-back all the way back. He can do it, but then he doesn't."

  • Moreira, Rabiot and Amorim’s AC Milan

    "Moreira like Leao? I also saw him against Sassuolo and he impressed me. He and Rabiot have tremendous running power. Milan played very well, Maignan made a great save... but with their starting 11, they really are a strong side. When Amorim made a few more changes, they struggled more.

    It took a while to get to this point because he had players coming in who probably arrived with some problems, and it takes time to find rhythm and fitness. The results are starting to show.

    Modric still has plenty of running in his legs, too. Goncalo Ramos works very hard for the team and is a very good player."