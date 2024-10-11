Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma & Fiacre Ntwari, Kaizer Chiefs, July 2024Backpagepix
'Petersen doesn't respect us but he is better than Ntwari! Apart from silly mistakes, he is the next Khune, Baron, Baloi & Fernandez combined' - Fans

Amakhosi supporters are divided about the custodian who was demoted owing to his mistakes in crucial matches.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is fit and ready to be considered for competitive assignments after recovering from a finger injury.

The former Glamour Boys first-choice custodian is determined to overthrow new signing Fiacre Ntwari who joined the Soweto giants from TS Galaxy in the last transfer window.

Amakhosi faithful are divided regarding the ability of the 30-year-old to beat Ntwari and Bvuma in the competitive department.

Others believe Petersen can still become the best custodian for their club. Have a look at their diverse opinions as sampled by GOAL.

