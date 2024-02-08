Petersen, Bvuma, Ngcobo: Kaizer Chiefs tie down trio with new contracts after a quiet PSL January player transfer windowMichael MadyiraBackpagePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyBruce BvumaKaizer Chiefs have moved in to secure three of their players with new deals as they prepare for the resumption of competitive domestic football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs did not sign any players in JanuaryThey have now extended certain player contractsPetersen, Bvuma and Ngcobo new deals announced