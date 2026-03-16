Petagna’s resurgence: just as he did at SPAL, his goals are Monza’s secret weapon in the race for Serie A

These are not unattainable figures for Petagna, who has already scored 7 goals in 19 appearances this 2025/26 season.
With one significant difference: during his time at SPAL he was a permanent fixture in the starting line-up, whereas now he is fighting for his place and his spot at Monza is by no means guaranteed. And this has allowed him to maintain a sensational average: 7 goals in just 605 minutes played, practically one goal every 86 minutes.
The arrival of Patrick Cutrone in January has increased competition in the forward line, but at the same time has given Petagna a partner with whom to form a top-class strike partnership for Serie B.
The rapport between the two, both of whom came through the Milan youth system, has developed rapidly and could prove to be Monza’s secret weapon in their bid for promotion, which inevitably hinges on head-to-head encounters.
The match against Palermo ended in victory; the next one is coming up soon. In the next round, the Brianza side travel to Reggiana (Matchday 31, Tuesday 17 March at 8pm), then host Venezia at the U-Power Stadium – a side currently leading the table by a single point over Bianco’s team.
The assault is ready, with Petagna on fire and ready to lead Monza with a flurry of goals.