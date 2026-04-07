According to Bild, the SGE coach is playing a major role in the 20-year-old’s decision to potentially leave the club as early as the upcoming transfer window.
Translated by
Perhaps even at a bargain price: is top talent Can Uzun leaving Eintracht Frankfurt because of manager Albert Riera?
Above all, the public dressing-down following Sunday evening’s 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln is said to have left Uzun feeling bitter. During that match, Riera had kept his playmaker on the bench for the entire game and subsequently gave him a telling-off.
“He knows what to do with and without the ball. If he gives that to the team, not to me, he’ll play,” criticised the Spanish coach, who was thereby indirectly accusing Uzun of not being sufficiently team-oriented. “The reason some didn’t play is that you can be brilliant with the ball, but not good without it. With Albert, you won’t play. I’m very clear on that. I want complete players. They have to be able to do both jobs," said Riera.
- Getty Images
Uzun has been injured several times this season
A few weeks ago, the SGE manager had already publicly criticised Uzun. In the Spaniard’s view, the German-Turkish player was not good enough, particularly when it came to defending: “I said to Can: ‘You and Younes (Ebnoutalib; Ed.) look as though you’re from a different team.’ Because they still don’t understand how we play.”
After an outstanding start to the season with five goals and three assists in his first five Bundesliga matches, Uzun initially suffered a muscle injury in November and then, shortly afterwards in January, a thigh injury that forced him to sit out for several weeks.
He finally made his comeback against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the end of March, when Riera brought him on as a substitute in the closing stages. Across all competitions, the 20-year-old has contributed eight goals and five assists in 22 appearances.
- (C)Getty Images
Will Uzun be leaving SGE as early as this summer?
According to Bild, Uzun intends to decide at the end of the season whether he wants to continue playing for Eintracht Frankfurt or look for a move to another club. Several top international clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation, with AC Milan apparently showing concrete interest.
Having previously been linked with a transfer fee of €80 million, Frankfurt would likely settle for significantly less this summer. Uzun is reportedly available for between €40 and €45 million.
Can Uzun: Performance statistics 25/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
15
6
4
Champions League
5
2
0
DFB Cup
2
0
1