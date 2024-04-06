Percy Tau and Hussein Mohammed, Al Ahly vs Simba SCBackpage
Seth Willis

Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana star one step away from Caf Champions League final after Al Ahly eliminate Simba SC

CAF Champions LeaguePercy TauSouth AfricaAl Ahly SC vs Simba SCAl Ahly SCSimba SC

The Club of the Century made it past Tanzanian heavyweights Wekundu wa Msimbazi to advance to the semi-final of the annual competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al Ahly are the Caf CL defending champions
  • They were paired with SImba in quarter-final
  • Tau & Co. reach the semi-final

Editors' Picks