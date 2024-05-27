Percy Tau: Al Ahly & Bafana Bafana vice-captain off to the newly established Fifa Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid & Borussia Dortmund set to battle for global spot
The Red Devils secured their spot in the maiden tournament, featuring champions from each premier club competition across Fifa’s six confederations.
- Al Ahly win Caf Champions League
- They qualified for the brand-new Fifa Intercontinental Cup
- Tau is expected to take part in the global competition