'We signed the best winger on the planet!' - Pep Guardiola stunned by defender Josko Gvardiol after double in vital win against Fulham

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'We signed the best winger on the planet!' - Pep Guardiola stunned by defender Josko Gvardiol after double in vital win against FulhamManchester CityJosko GvardiolFulham vs Manchester CityFulhamPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaPep Guardiola hailed defender Josko Gvardiol as the 'best winger in the world' after his double against Fulham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPep hailed Gvardiol as world's 'best winger'Defender betted twice against FulhamCity now top of the Premier League tableArticle continues below