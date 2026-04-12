Pep Guardiola reveals secret behind Man City's late-season title charges ahead of decisive Arsenal clash

Manchester City have long been the masters of the run-in, and their 3-0 demolition of Chelsea suggests another clinical finish is underway.

When asked why his teams traditionally find their best form in the spring, Guardiola offered a surprising explanation. “The sun. I’m not joking. The sun. In Manchester there is never the sun. Honestly, the mood is better. The mentality of the group,” the manager revealed.

The statistics certainly back up the theory that City thrive as the days get longer. Under Guardiola’s stewardship since 2016, the Cityzens have won a remarkable 29 out of 32 Premier League matches played in the month of April.

Beyond the weather, Pep credited the culture within the Etihad Stadium for their longevity, stating: “The hierarchy gave me the mentality of amazing players. That is the key to success.”



