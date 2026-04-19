AFP
Pep Guardiola pays emotional tribute to 'special' Bernardo Silva after Man City icon's brilliant display vs Arsenal
A defining captain's performance
Guardiola was full of praise for Silva after another outstanding performance during Sunday's pulsating 2-1 win against the Gunners. The skipper produced a defining moment late in the match, making a desperate but successful clearance after a sprint against Kai Havertz. Following the announcement on Thursday that the Portuguese midfielder will depart the club at the end of the current campaign, Guardiola was asked about his feelings towards the player. The manager admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion when reflecting on the impact the number 20 has had.
- AFP
Guardiola fights back tears
Guardiola delivered a profound and emotional response when asked to summarise Silva's legacy. He said: “Gratitude. If I talk a lot I will cry. [I’d like to say] thank you so much on behalf of this club for what you have done. He proves that football starts here [the mind] to the feet. That guy is not the fastest, but he knows exactly in every single moment what is required. Always he is committed and never injured. Last season defined him, when others were not there always he was there suffering like the first. His mentality is important. Always he sees the positive things in life. When you have life in that spirit. He deserves the biggest recognition.”
A true club legend
The manager continued his glowing assessment by insisting the departing star's status at the club is unmatched. He added: “When you write legend, you have to write it in capital letters. Not just today, every single game in nine years. No chance that these years together would have been so special without him. A special player. Wherever he will go, the team will be so lucky to have him.”
- AFP
Focus turns to Burnley and Wembley
City will now aim to secure first place in the Premier League standings when they travel to face Burnley on Wednesday night. A vital victory will see Guardiola's side overtake Arsenal at the summit on goal difference. Following that crucial encounter, their focus will shift to Saturday's highly anticipated FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.