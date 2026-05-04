Pep Guardiola delivers Jack Grealish future update as Man City loanee nears end of Everton spell

Speaking ahead of City’s meeting with Everton on Monday night, Guardiola stressed that Grealish’s long-term prospects will depend largely on the player himself.

"I don’t know. I want the best for Jack," Guardiola told reporters. "I know the impact [at Everton] was really good, playing the minutes that he had in the treble season. The Treble season [he] was extraordinary and after that maybe I didn’t help him or maybe we couldn’t reach the level that he had. And he needs [to play] game, game, game and Everton [he] had [that]. Unfortunately the injury, but hopefully he can recover and next season can continue to play. It depends on him. It depends absolutely on him. The quality is no doubt, everything is there."