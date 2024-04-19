Patrick Maswanganyi: The rise of Orlando Pirates' midfield maestro who is proving to be the signing of the season in the PSL

At the beginning of the season, not many would have tipped Patrick Maswanganyi to be the player making arguably the biggest impact in the PSL.

In fact, his signing by the Soweto giants caught many off guard and he wasn't really seen as a marquee acquisition.

However, the 26-year-old has proven to be a brilliant signing for Bucs - a shrewd piece of business by Dr Irvin Khoza and the club.

Maswanganyi has so far been the go-to guy for Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in a season when the club lost their talisman, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Monnapule Saleng's decline in form has also not been felt as much, largely due to Maswanganyi's growing impact on the team.

GOAL looks at Maswanganyi's rise from a relatively unknown player at SuperSport United to a crucial member of the Pirates team.