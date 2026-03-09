AFP
Patrice Evra identifies 'dream' new Man Utd manager & urges Cole Palmer to move to Red Devils to get ultimate revenge on Man City for Carlos Tevez billboard prank
Enrique the dream but Carrick holds the DNA
Since Carrick’s appointment as Ruben Amorim's interim replacement, United have enjoyed a significant resurgence in form. Under his stewardship, the team has secured six victories, salvaged one draw, and suffered only a single defeat. Many are calling for the ex-midfielder to be handed the job on a permanent basis, while some pundits have argued the Red Devils should look elsewhere.
Addressing the subject, Evra told Stake: "I don't speak to the Manchester United board or Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but honestly, and without any disrespect to PSG or Nasser Al-Khelaifi, I think Luis Enrique would be the perfect manager for Manchester United. I love the man, I love his philosophy, what he went through in his personal life and overcame it shows his personality. The job he's done at PSG by bringing them a Champions League without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, it's a fantastic job. Players would have to work really hard to play for Man United, they'll have to run a lot and I think Enrique would bring that. But, I don't think we should write off Michael Carrick, he's done a great job and we need to give him an opportunity. People want an amazing manager for Man United, but right now, we need someone who understands the club and the players. Enrique is a genius tactician and great with players, but I think Carrick deserves a chance.
A Tevez-style revenge mission for Cole Palmer
Beyond the managerial dugout, Evra has a sensational transfer suggestion that would send shockwaves through the Premier League and settle an old score with Manchester City. He has urged Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer to make a controversial jump to the Red Devils, framing it as the perfect response to Carlos Tevez's infamous move to the Etihad and the 'RIP Fergie' banner that followed. "Cole Palmer, if you want to upset Man City the way Carlos Tevez upset Man United in the past, then you're more than welcome to join!" Evra declared, inviting the England international to become the new face of the United attack.
Despite the romanticism of such a move, the former left-back warned that the weight of the United shirt is significantly heavier than what Palmer currently experiences at Stamford Bridge. "Cole Palmer is a very promising talent and a rising star, he's signed a big contract with Chelsea so I'm not sure if he'd be able to leave. I'd welcome him with open arms if he wanted to play for Man United," he noted. "When you play for Man United, you can't have a good month, you have to perform all year. That's the pressure of playing for this club. I can't say if Palmer takes Man United up a level, because the pressure there is different from what it is at Chelsea."
Focusing on defensive stability
While the prospect of signing an attacker like Palmer is exciting for the fans, Evra insisted that the immediate priority for the recruitment team must be the backline. He noted that Palmer’s injury record is a concern and that United cannot afford to carry players who are not consistently available for selection given the intensity of the Premier League. For Evra, the foundation of any great United side is built on a solid defense, a trait he feels has been lacking in the post-Ferguson era as the club struggles to find consistency.
"Right now, I'm more focused on Man United improving their defence. Palmer has had a lot of injuries and he needs to get back in form," Evra cautioned. He remains convinced that while individual brilliance is welcome, the collective discipline of the squad is what will eventually return the club to the pinnacle of European football.
The road ahead for Man Utd
At Old Trafford, the mood remains overwhelmingly positive despite the recent reality check against Newcastle. Occupying third place, the Red Devils are eager to prove that their first defeat of the Carrick era was merely a temporary setback rather than a collapse in momentum.
In a rare scheduling luxury, United find themselves without midweek distractions, providing Carrick with a valuable seven-day window on the training ground to fine-tune his tactics. The objective is clear: prepare the squad for a decisive Sunday "six-pointer" against Aston Villa, a clash that could define the trajectory of the top-four race.
