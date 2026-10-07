Agent Federico Pastorello, speaking to Sportmediaset, discussed Simone Inzaghi among other topics. After his four-year spell at Inter, he is now in his second season in Saudi Arabia in the Al-Hilal dugout.





"Has there ever been a chance of returning to Italy in the summer? A year of experience has helped him a great deal, then at the end of the year the sums will be drawn, it is not closed either one way or the other, then obviously the club's wishes will also have to be taken into consideration. Every summer there are 4-5 clubs that want him, including from Italy, this summer as well, but there was no need even to make an approach because his wish was to stay," Pastorello said.