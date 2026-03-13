The Torino v Parma match was Benjamin Cremaschi’s second consecutive start for the Emilia-Romagna side; the American midfielder, born in 2005, did not last long, however: manager Carlos Cuesta was forced to make his first substitution, bringing on Britschgi in the 11th minute.
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Parma: Cremaschi picks up an injury just a few minutes into the match against Torino and leaves the pitch in tears: what happened?
THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
A few minutes earlier, Cremaschi had remained on the ground clutching his knee, drawing the attention of the bench after jumping for a high ball. It didn’t take long to realise that this was a serious problem, so much so that the former Inter Miami player, who had tried to play through the pain for a couple of minutes, began to cry, covering his face first with his hands and then with his shirt, clearly realising that he would be forced to take a significant break.
THE INITIAL DIAGNOSIS
As reported by DAZN, the initial diagnosis announced by Parma is a sprain to the left knee. Further tests will, of course, be carried out in the coming hours to determine the extent of the injury.
CREMASCHI'S SEASON
Having arrived in Italy after the deal had already been officially announced due to the Under-20 World Cup, Cremaschi struggled to secure a place in the team until the very last few days: he made just seven appearances in Serie A (eight if you include his brief spell at Torino) and one in the Coppa Italia, totalling 214 minutes.