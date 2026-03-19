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Pagliuca praises Vicario: "Inter never let the best players slip through their fingers." That's why age isn't an issue

Comments on the Nerazzurri’s goalkeeper

"Inter need a strong goalkeeper," says Gianluca Pagliuca with conviction, having spent five years between the posts for the Nerazzurri following Italy’s runner-up finish at USA ’94. And this description, the former Bologna player insists, fits the bill perfectly for Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario, who is having a difficult season but whose quality, Pagliuca maintains, is beyond doubt.

Vicario could have joined Inter following Onana’s move to Manchester United, but Tottenham moved quickly, taking advantage of the protracted negotiations with the Red Devils. “He’s played in the world’s top league, for a club that was aiming to win the Premier League just a few years ago. Last year he won the Europa League, even though this year they’re almost facing relegation... He couldn’t have made a better decision: if a team that has just played in a Champions League final calls you, how can you say no? Now he’s had a poor season; he hasn’t performed as well as in his first year, but we’ve seen that the whole team has struggled, they’ve changed manager, then he was dropped in the Champions League and whoever took his place in goal made a mess of things… (the second-choice Antonin Kinsky, ed.)”

  • THE REVIEW ON VICARIO

    "Vicario is undoubtedly one of the best Italian goalkeepers around. He’s not quite at the very top yet, but I think that if he does end up joining, it will be a decision based on more than just his nationality. I don’t think Inter are necessarily looking for an Italian; we’ve seen that in recent years they’ve only signed foreign players – the best available on the market, whom Inter haven’t let slip through their fingers. Vicario will be chosen for his qualities as a player, and that’s all. And besides, it really looks like a good transfer opportunity. Vicario is very good between the posts. I’d say his weakness is coming off his line. Sometimes I see him too close to the goal line. What’s certain is that he’s never played for a top Italian club, so it will be a whole new challenge. We’ll see. I can only hope he does brilliantly.”


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  • NERAZZURRI MEMORIES

    "I’d just played in the 1994 World Cup final... In any case, I had to replace Walter Zenga, who was an idol at Inter. But when I chose this club after my years at Sampdoria, I did it for myself, to try and improve further. It was a new adventure that fascinated me, in a club that was looking to relaunch itself. I was made to feel very welcome; I must say it was all rather easy, even though I had to take over from ‘Walterone’."

  • "Even in these troubled times, Tottenham are one of the most difficult parties to sit down with at the negotiating table: chairman Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio remember all too well their inflexibility during the Eriksen era. This time there might be a little more flexibility, but much will depend on the asking price: Vicario has a contract until 2028 and would cost between 15 and 20 million, a ‘reasonable’ figure, despite being born in 1996 and turning 30 in October. In principle, at this juncture in Inter’s history, investments in players of this age would not be advisable, but the position in question defies this general rule: Vicario would have several years ahead of him to recoup the transfer fee and demonstrate the talent he once possessed, which now seems to have been lost in the whirlwind of the Premier League,” writes La Gazzetta.

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