Outlandish transfer promises and underhand tactics: a sordid presidential election campaign is raging at Real Madrid

This year's presidential election at Real Madrid pits two very different generations and leadership styles against each other. The candidates also diverge sharply on the club's future direction.

Riquelme has already taken a clear stand against Perez's proposed plan to sell club shares to investors in order to avoid falling behind in the financial arms race with the big Premier League clubs and investor-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. He is committed to ensuring "that Real Madrid continues to belong 100 per cent to its supporters", the 37-year-old explained in a statement. He also wants to safeguard the rights of the 'socios', opposing Perez's proposed 100,000-member cap and any special perks for long-serving fans.

On the personnel front, both men are effectively competing to outdo each other with "gifts" for the fans. Incumbent Perez is dangling the prospect of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, a second, unnamed defensive signing and a striker he claims is on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Riquelme, by contrast, promises to sign not only Rodri—long on the club's internal wish list—but also his current Man City teammate Erling Haaland.

On this front, at least, Riquelme looks set to win over fans with the Norwegian's star power, even though significant resistance remained as of Wednesday night. First, Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, raised objections, and then Manchester City themselves threatened legal action.

Riquelme also plans sweeping changes in sporting management, with club legend Raúl González Blanco earmarked for the role of sporting director. The former Spain striker and ex-keeper Iker Casillas are among Riquelme's most high-profile backers.

Perez, backed by business strategist Anas Laghrari, would leave the role unfilled and instead bring Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabéu as a "team manager". On Thursday, however, Benfica issued a statement confirming that, should Perez prevail, he "has the firm intention" to sign the Portuguese for a fixed fee of €15 million.

Riquelme has little faith in the Portuguese and, should he win, intends to appoint a "more sustainable" coach, with a deal already agreed. That coach is said to be exactly what Real Madrid supporters want and what a club of its stature deserves. Reports suggest Riquelme admires Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, though Jürgen Klopp's name continues to circulate among fans hoping for a return to the Bernabéu.