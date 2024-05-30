'Osimhen is overrated and is the reason why Nigeria dropped points against Lesotho & Zimbabwe! Victor is like Avatar, he vanishes when Super Eagles need him most' - Fans

Fans share their mixed reactions after the Napoli star pulled out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of their crucial World Cup Qualifiers.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will not be part of the the Super Eagles team that will play South Africa in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier scheduled for June 7 owing to an injury. He will also miss the match with Benin on Monday June 10.

It will be the third and fourth World Cup qualifiers the deadly striker has missed after failing to make the squad that played Lesotho and Zimbabwe, both matches ended 1-1.

However, it seems South Africa fans are still wary of a Super Eagles side without Osimhen, while their counterparts from Nigeria feel it will be a big miss for coach Finidi George and could jeopardise the qualification hopes .

Here are the reactions from GOAL readers.