Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng 'still lives in the clubhouse, this is his last season locally and he goes overseas' - Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Bafana Bafana newboy

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedR. MofokengSouth Africa

The 19-year-old is already being touted as a player who will become one of South Africa's best in future.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mofokeng is in his third season with Bucs first team
  • He has become a Pirates key player
  • Masango comments on his progress
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below